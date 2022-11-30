Bitcoin SV Price Hits $42.17 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.17 or 0.00250077 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $811.23 million and approximately $43.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,861.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00667796 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00055362 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,238,495 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
