BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $666.19 million and $17.74 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004935 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005296 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $17,091,648.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.