BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 416,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

