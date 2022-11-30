BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 61,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,661. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

