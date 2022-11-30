BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 61,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,661. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
