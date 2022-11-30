Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 98,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

BSGA stock remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,754. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

