BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36. 54,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 21,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

