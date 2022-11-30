BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Trading Up 1.9%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.23. Approximately 23,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 19,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.04.

About BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.