Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 826.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $44,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. 49,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

