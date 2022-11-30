BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$257.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.25 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BOX by 36.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.