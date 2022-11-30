BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.86

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 266720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.
BRF Stock Down 6.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
