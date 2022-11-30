BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.86

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 266720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $19,709,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

