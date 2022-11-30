Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Brickability Group Price Performance
Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £206.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,736.25.
About Brickability Group
