Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £206.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,736.25.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

