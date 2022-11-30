Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Brickability Group (LON:BRCKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Brickability Group Price Performance

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £206.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,736.25.

About Brickability Group

(Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.