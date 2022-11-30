BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.