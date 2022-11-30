BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.17 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

