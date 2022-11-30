BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.37% of Celestica worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Down 1.0 %

About Celestica

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

