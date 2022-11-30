BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,181 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.