BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,656 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

