BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 29,470 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

MPC stock opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

