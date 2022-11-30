BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 37,458 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

