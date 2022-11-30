BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 51,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Q2 worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Q2 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $82.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Q2 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

