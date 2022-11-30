BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,925 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

KLA Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.10. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

