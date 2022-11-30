BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,054 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 128.6% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,567,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

