BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,747,260 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.