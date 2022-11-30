Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$19.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$16.12 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$9.92 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean purchased 22,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares in the company, valued at C$386,097.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

