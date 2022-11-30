Brokers Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

NYSE:AMG opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

