Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mitchells & Butlers plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report issued on Sunday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitchells & Butlers’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitchells & Butlers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.40) to GBX 169 ($2.02) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

