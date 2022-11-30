Brokers Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Denbury Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $89.58 on Monday. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,743,000 after buying an additional 308,968 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Denbury by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

