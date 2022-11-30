Brokers Offer Predictions for Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Stericycle Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

SRCL stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 726.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

