Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 70.1% in November

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 34,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,018. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.