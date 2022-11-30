BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

BT Brands stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Get BT Brands alerts:

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.