Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.89.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.