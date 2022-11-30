Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCTS. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth about $630,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

CCTS stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Wednesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

