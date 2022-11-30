Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $192.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock worth $38,396,578. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

