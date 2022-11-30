Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,963 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

