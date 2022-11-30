Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 52,486 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,573,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 124,524 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

