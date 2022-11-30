Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 53,703 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX.

