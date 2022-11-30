Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $26.35 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Kellogg worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.