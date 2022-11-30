Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 211,400 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in nCino were worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nCino by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

nCino Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.