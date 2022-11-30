Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 40,152 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,152 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

