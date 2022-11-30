Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,243 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,243 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.