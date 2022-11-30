Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $408.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

