Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.20. 4,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 122,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.