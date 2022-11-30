Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.20. 4,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 122,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

