Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 869,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Camtek Price Performance

About Camtek

Shares of CAMT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Camtek has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.