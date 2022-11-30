Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.30

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of QST stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.18. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$32.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

