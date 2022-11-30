Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,447 shares.The stock last traded at $60.81 and had previously closed at $59.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

