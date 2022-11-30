Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $280.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. StockNews.com upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

