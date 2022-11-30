Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $250.69 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.83 billion and approximately $250.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.57 or 0.07551043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00034144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00075770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,443,180,641 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.