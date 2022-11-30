Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $739.29

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 739.29 ($8.84) and traded as low as GBX 707 ($8.46). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 709.20 ($8.48), with a volume of 483,038 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 668.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.71. The company has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

