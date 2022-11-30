Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

