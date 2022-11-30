Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,381,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $334,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

