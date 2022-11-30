Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Trading Down 1%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $92,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

